Former cricketer complains of fraud; case registered with Agra police

Former Indian test cricket player and international commentator Aakash Chopra has filed an FIR at Hari Parvat police station in Agra against a Hyderabad resident for duping him of an amount worth ₹33,30,000. Former Indian test cricketer Aakash Chopra (HT File Photo)

Chopra has alleged a criminal breach of trust related to his investment of over ₹57 lakh in a sports shoe business.

The case was registered at the Hari Parvat police station in Agra on Saturday under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against Dhruv Pareekh and his father, Kamlesh Pareekh, both residing in Hyderabad.

“The accused Dhruv Pareekh had taken ₹57,80,000 from me for investing in the sports shoe business. Since I knew Kamlesh Pareekh, the former manager of State Cricket Teams at Hyderabad Cricket Association and the owner of a sports shop in Secunderabad, I decided to trust his son Dhruv,” stated Chopra.

‘It was agreed upon in a notarised agreement that Dhruv would return the money in 30 days with a 20% profit, for which he provided post-dated cheques. However, despite 12 months passing, Dhruv has only returned 24.5 lakh and failed to honor the cheques issued to me. Kamlesh Pareekh, as his father, assured me of honoring the agreed terms but failed,’ alleged Chopra.

“Both the father and son have now stopped responding to my calls, and I seek my principal amount of ₹33,30,000 from the accused,” Chopra stated in the FIR.

The in charge of Hari Parvat police station in Agra, Arvind Singh, confirmed that the case was registered on Saturday. “The investigation has begun in the case,” added Singh.

Notably, a family member of another national cricket player had registered a similar case against the accused at Hari Parvat police station and received relief.

