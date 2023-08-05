Former SP MLA declared absconder; notice put up at his house

The Civil Lines police here on Thursday put up a notice under section 82 of the CrPC at the house of former MLA Saeed Ahmad while declaring him as an absconder. (Pic for representation)

In 2017, a case of fraud and embezzlement was lodged against the former MLA from Phulpur. Police filed chargesheet against him at the court following investigation and the trial was started soon following which summons were issued to him.

However, the former Samajwadi Party MLA failed to appear before the court despite being issued summons multiple times.

Ahmad was first issued notice and then a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. After issuing another summon, a notice under section 82 of CrPC was put up at his house in Civil Lines and he was declared absconder, police officials said.

Now police will attach his properties as per instructions of the court.

ACP Shwetabh Pandey said notice under section 82 has been put up on instructions of the court.

