Former VC accuses Allahabad University of delaying pension, varsity says return books first

: The Allahabad University (AU) has not issued the mandatory ‘no dues’ certificate to former acting vice-chancellor Prof RR Tewari after his retirement, a move that has resulted in the former VC’s pension being held up.

The university administration has said that the ‘no dues’ certificate has been held back as professor Tewari was yet to return 30 books that were issued to him.

AU PRO Jaya Kapoor maintained that pension process of Prof RR Tewari had got delayed as he had not yet returned some books and other items and owing to which the ‘No Dues’ certificate had not been issued by the department concerned.

Professor Tewari, who retired on June 30, 2021 after over 39 years of service, claimed he was being harassed by the university administration.

“I have even written to the varsity to deduct the amount of the 30 odd books that they claim were issued to me from my pension but nothing has been done till date,” he said.

Prof Tewari has written to the VC Prof Sangita Srivastava, registrar Prof NK Shukla and head of department of electronics and communication Prof RS Yadav on the issue as well.

In his letter Prof Tewari claimed that the committee set up by the department to look in to his case was harassing him and was not even ready to receive the items of the department that he wanted to handover to the university. He claimed that he had returned 81 additional items to the varsity.

Usually, all pension related work of a retiring teacher or employee is completed in the last three months of their service period itself. The pension book should be handed over to the employee so that the pension starts immediately after his retirement.

Professor Tewari was appointed at AU on January 10, 1982 and retired on June 30, 2021 said that he was greatly disturbed by the delay in his pension.