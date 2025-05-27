Former village pradhan, son killed over property dispute in Firozabad

Former village pradhan and his son were hacked to death over property dispute in village Tikri of Firozabad district on Sunday. The victims were handed over the possession of the disputed land by the Tehsil staff and police on May 20, and they had gone to the field for the first time when they were attacked by rivals. DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey and SSP Firozabad Saurabh Dixit at the spot of double murder in Firozabad. (HT Photo)

Firozabad police lodged search for the named accused who are from the same village as that of the deceased. One of the accused identified as Bhola was arrested on Sunday night after being injured in police encounter in Firozabad.

“Information was received at Nagla Sindhi police station of Firozabad district about a double murder committed over property dispute in village Tikri. Police force, officials and field unit reached the spot and it was found that Arvind Yadav and his son Nitin Yadav were murdered,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Firozabad Saurabh Dixit.

“It has come to light that recently on May 20, the Tehsil staff and police had handed over the possession of the land under dispute to Arvind Yadav. He and his son Nitin Yadav had gone to the land for the first time on May 25 (Sunday) when they were attacked,” said the SSP Firozabad.

Field and forensic unit has collected evidence and case has been registered at Nagla Sindhi of Firozabad against named accused, including Hubblal Yadav, Bhola Yadav and Kamal Yadav under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

On Sunday night, police got information about the whereabouts of one of the accused Mohan Veer aka Bhola, and he was arrested after an encounter.

Deceased Arvind Yadav’s another son had filed the FIR in which he named Hubblal, Devendra, Bhola, Ravi, Manish, Sunny as the accused who had attacked and killed his father Arvind Yadav and brother Nitin Yadav.

Case was registered under section 103(1), 191(2), 191(3), 190 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for murder, unlawful assembly resorting to violence at Nagla Sindhi police station of Firozabad on Sunday night.

There had been rivalry between former pradhan Arvind Yadav and Hubblal. Arvind Yadav had purchased the land from father of Hubblal about 20 years ago but Hubblal and his family alleges that sale was executed by deceit by Arvind Yadav at much low cost.

Arvind Yadav had sought legal recourse to gain possession and was so provided by Tehsil staff and police on May 20. Arvind Yadav and his son Nitin Yadav was at land along with tractor to plough the land on Sunday.