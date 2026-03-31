Four arrested, fake currency racket busted in Prayagraj

The trans-Ganga area police in Prayagraj busted a fake currency racket and arrested four accused late on Monday night. Counterfeit notes worth ₹1,18,300, along with a car, a motorcycle, and a complete currency-printing setup, were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday. The four accused of the fake currency racket in police custody on Tuesday (HT Photo)

According to officials, the gang was involved in circulating fake currency across several districts, including Prayagraj and Varanasi. Efforts are underway to nab the gang leader and other accomplices.

Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP, trans-Ganga, while addressing the media at the Police Lines auditorium, said that a joint team of Sarai Inayat police station, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the surveillance cell acted on a tip-off around 10 pm on Monday.

The team cordoned off an area near a canal bridge on Sahson Road, close to Habusa turn, and arrested Rahul Yadav of Durgaganj (Bhadohi), Vivek Kumar Yadav of Suriyawan, Narendra Yadav alias Virat of Gauribazar (Deoria), and Dharmendra Kumar of Rudrapur.

Police recovered 200 counterfeit ₹500 notes and 183 fake ₹100 notes, along with a car and a motorcycle.

Based on inputs gathered during interrogation, further raids were conducted with assistance from Deoria police. This led to the recovery of a laptop, two printers, high-quality paper, five mobile phones, and other equipment.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that fake currency was being printed in a rented room in Deoria. The names of the alleged gang leader, Vivek Yadav, and another suspect have also surfaced, and a search is underway to apprehend them, the DCP said.

The DCP announced a reward of ₹15,000 for the police team involved in the operation.

According to police, Vivek Yadav, a resident of Gauri Khurd under Gauribazar police station in Deoria, was running the racket. He had previously contested a district panchayat member election and is reportedly seeking a ticket for the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Police further said that Vivek Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar were involved in printing fake notes at the Deoria location, while Rahul Yadav, Vivek Kumar Yadav, and other gang members managed supply and circulation. The gang allegedly charged a commission of 40–50% depending on demand.

Dharmendra Kumar had earlier been jailed in 2019 in connection with a fake currency case registered at Rampur Karkhana police station in Deoria district, officials added.