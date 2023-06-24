Four killed as lightning strikes four areas of Sonbhadra in two days

VARANASI At least four people, including three minor boys and a woman, were killed as lightning struck four different places in Sonbhadra in the last two days. While one incident of lightning occurred on Friday, three other incidents were reported on Saturday. Representational photo (PTI)

According to reports, Vikas Yadav (13), a resident of Bhataulia village of Sadar Kotwali area, died after being hit by lightning. He was a student of class 7th in a government primary school. On Friday, when he had gone to graze his buffaloes, it started raining suddenly. Vikas hid under the tree to save himself from rain but lightning struck the tree and caught Vikas. He died on the spot.

Later, locals informed police. Hinduari outpost in-charge Balendu Yadav reached the spot and took the body in possession. Subsequently, he sent the body for postmortem.

In a similar incident on Saturday, Seema Yadav (32), a resident of Baki village under Machi police station area, was struck by lightning when she out to collect mahua in the outskirts of the village on Saturday. Suddenly, the lightning struck her and she died on the spot. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Another victim, Ritesh (6), a resident of Barwatola in Babhani area, had also gone out to collect Mahua under a Mahua tree just 500 meter off his house. Suddenly, it started raining with thunder and lightning struck him and he died on the spot.

On Friday, Shivbaran Gond (10) of village Doomardiha in Dudhi area was playing about 30 metres away from his house around 4 pm on Friday. The boy hid under a tree and caught the stray wire of a pole. Suddenly, lightning struck the wire and boy suffered a major shock with severe burn injuries. The kin rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.