Four injured in vehicle pile-ups on Eastern Peripheral E-way

Noida: One person fractured his leg while three others sustained minor injuries when nine vehicles crashed into each other in separate incidents on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Saturday morning due to dense fog in the Kasna area.

The incident was reported around 9.30am from a stretch of EPE located under the Kasna police jurisdiction. Police officers, however, said there were three separate pile-ups in which a total of nine vehicles were involved.

“It happened because of very low visibility due to foggy weather conditions. The incidents occurred separately at a gap of 200 to 300 metres each. A truck, a canter, a pick up and one SUV were among the nine cars pile-up which included large and small vehicles,” said Vivek Triwedi, station house officer, Kasna police station.

Police said as soon as information about the pile-up was relayed to the police helpline by passersby, a team was rushed to the spot. Three people sustained minor injuries, one of whom did not even go to a hospital. However, the driver of a truck was injured seriously and one of his legs was fractured, said the police. He was rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment and is doing fine, they added.

The pile-up caused traffic to slow down further on the expressway in the morning hours. The broken down vehicles were removed from the road to the shoulder of the carriageway using a crane. Police officers said traffic was restored to normal in less than an hour. No complaints in relation to the accidents have been filed with local police yet.