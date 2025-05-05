Four killed, one injured after car hits tree in Kaushambi

Four people were killed, and one critically injured when a car carrying five passengers collided with a tree near Gugwa Bagh under Pipri police station limits in Kaushambi district around 1 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The group was returning from a wedding ceremony. For representation only

According to police, the car lost control shortly after reaching the main road and crashed into a tree. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene, transported the victims to a hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. The injured person was admitted for treatment.

The group had travelled from Puramufti in Prayagraj to Dariyapur (Patel Nagar) in Kaushambi for the wedding. They were returning late at night in a multi-purpose utility vehicle (MUV) car when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar Patel, 35, and Ravikumar Patel, 38, both residents of Manikpur; Chandbadan, 35, resident of Pura Pajwa Bakarabad; and Vikas Kumar, 38, resident of Karan Chhapra in Ballia. The driver, Amit Kumar, a resident of Kotwa under Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj, sustained serious injuries.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and are investigating the incident.