Four men arrested after encounter in Greater Noida

Noida The Badalpur police arrested four persons after an encounter Sunday evening who the police said were allegedly planning to execute thefts in warehouses of factories in Greater Noida.

The suspects were identified as Sonu, 25, Aman, 24, residents of Jassipura in Ghaziabad and Naushad, 26, and Farhan, 27, residents of Islam Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Dharmendra Sharma, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said that the police received information about suspects being on the move in a Verna car and a pick-up van, near Chhapraula village in Badalpur.

The police, during checking, signalled the suspects to stop, but seven men, in the Verna and a pick-up van, allegedly hit the barrier and tried to flee.

“The police and other commuters had a narrow escape. The police team then chased the suspects and also opened fire, in which four persons were injured in their legs and they were arrested,” he said. Police said that three accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

“Some of these suspects had worked in factories and companies and they knew the locations of warehouses. These suspects used to conduct recee of warehouses and then conduct burglaries. At times they also held the warehouses’ security guards at gunpoint and decamped with valuables in the pick-up van,” the SHO said.

The police said that last month, the suspects had allegedly given way to a similar crime in the Bisrakh area. Police have recovered four countrymade guns, four used cartridges, eight live cartridges, one pick-up van and the car from the spot. Police are yet to ascertain if the two vehicles used in the crime were stolen. “The criminals have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. They will be produced in court on Monday,” the SHO said.