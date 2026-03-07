Four men gang-rape 90-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa: Police

Bhopal: Four men allegedly gang-raped a 90-year-old woman and tried to kill her in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said. Four men allegedly raped a 90-year-old woman in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh

The woman was living in a house on a farm. “On Wednesday night, she was sleeping when the four men entered her house and brutally raped the elderly woman,” Punasa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Manohar Gawli said.

“After committing the crime, the criminals tried to kill the woman by throwing her into a well. But hearing people’s cries, they left her in the field and fled. When villagers arrived at the farm on Thursday morning, they found the woman in an injured condition,” the SDOP said.

“Her daughter reached home and saw multiple injuries. But they hid the matter because of social stigma. On Friday, she brought bandages and medicines from a medical store, but her condition showed no improvement. She kept going back and forth to get medicines. The medical store owner informed the police,” he added.

Around 10 pm on Friday, the daughter took her mother to the government hospital in Punasa, from where she was referred to Khandwa District Hospital around 2 am on Saturday.

A police team reached the hospital and recorded the woman’s statement.

“The survivor said that the four men had covered their faces and entered her house in the night. They raped her and assaulted her brutally. She couldn’t resist due to age. After the rape, the accused tried to throw her cot into the well. Suddenly, they heard the sound of a vehicle or people nearby, and they fled,” a police officer said.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused.