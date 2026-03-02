Hyderabad, Four money lenders held for abetting suicide of three members of family in Hyderabad

Four persons, "illegal" money lenders, who allegedly harassed and threatened a three-member family over repayment of loan, were arrested on Monday for abetting their suicide, police said.

A 54-year-old man, his wife , and their 24-year-old son were found dead at their residence in Amberpet in the early hours of February 24.

A case was registered under Section 194 BNSS.

During the investigation, suicide notes were recovered from the scene which contained illegal demands and harassment by the four illegal financers whose harassment led to the suicide of three persons, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Through suicide letters and statements of family members and witnesses, it was revealed that the deceased were facing severe financial harassment from certain money lenders over loan amount to the tune of ₹57 lakh taken for running "Biryani" hotels, police said.

The accused persons collected high interest on a daily basis and forcibly obtained blank cheques, promissory notes, and original land documents as collateral security from the victims. They repeatedly threatened and humiliated the deceased over phone, police said.

Call Data Records confirmed that on the night of suicide , the accused persons contacted and threatened the family with dire consequences with a demand to repayment of loan amounts, police said.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the section of law was altered to and the four accused were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to lending money on high interest rates and pressurising the deceased family members for repayment, police said.

The continuous harassment, unlawful financial pressure, threats, and humiliation caused severe mental trauma to the deceased family members, which abetted them commiting suicide, the release said.

Further investigation is in progress.

