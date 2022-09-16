Home / Cities / Others / Four of a Prayagraj family injured in explosion

Four of a Prayagraj family injured in explosion

Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:20 PM IST

The explosion reportedly took place when firecrackers were being illegally manufactured in the house.

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A woman and her three children were injured in an explosion in their house, in Shergarh village, in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district, on Friday. The condition of two of the injured was critical.

The explosion reportedly took place when firecrackers were being illegally manufactured in the house. The injured have been admitted to hospital and investigations are on into the incident, police said.

Nagma Bano, 45 and her children had come to visit her father, Aas Mohammad. On Friday, Nagma and her children were at home when neighbours heard a loud explosion. Nagma along with her daughters Kusuma Bano, 20, Muskan, 18 and son, Ayan, 15, were injured in the incident.

Locals rushed to the spot and started rescue work amidst smoke. Police also reached the spot after receiving information and took the injured to the community health centre (CHC) at Kunda, where doctors referred them to the district hospital. SHO of Kunda police station, Pradeep Kumar said investigations were on into the incident.

