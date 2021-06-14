Home / Cities / Others / Four of family found dead in Dhanbad
All four members of a family were found dead in a pool of blood at their rented house on Gandhi road under Dhansar police station in Dhanbad on Monday, police said
By Subhash Mishra, Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:48 PM IST

All four members of a family were found dead in a pool of blood at their rented house on Gandhi road under Dhansar police station in Dhanbad on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Munna Yadav (45), his wife Meena Devi (35), and their sons Rahul Yadav (20) and Rohit Yadav (14).

Police suspect that Rahul, who was Munna’s stepson, killed the other three before committing suicide. Two sharp weapons were also found near his body, officials said.

“Initial probe suggests family dispute as the reason behind the killings,” ASP Manoj Swargiyari said.

As per available information, Rahul had recently started living with the family.

The family’s neighbours informed police about the incident after seeing blood coming out from one of the rooms.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Investigation is on for further leads,” the ASP said

