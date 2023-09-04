4 including minor held for gang rape, murder of 17-yr-old Assam girl: Police

Four persons aged between 17 and 21, were apprehended on Monday for allegedly abducting, gangraping and killing a 17-year-old girl in Assam’s Dubrugarh district, police said. The alleged incident took place on Sunday evening at Banipur Dhekeri Gaon area. (Representative file image)

The alleged incident took place on Sunday evening at Banipur Dhekeri Gaon area, police said.

“We received information about the incident in Banipur area. Family members of the minor girl lodged a complaint, and we registered a case,” a police officer said.

Based on the complaint and initial investigation, police registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dibrugarh police station.

Police said that the girl was a minor and according to her family members, she went to Dibrugarh town citing personal reasons on Sunday afternoon but didn’t return.

“They were searching for the girl and her mobile phone was also switched off,” police said.

The body has been sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh for post-mortem and police said that once they receive the report, the cause of death can be ascertained.

“We have received several versions from the local residents about the alleged incident. The post-mortem report will help us find what actually happened to her and whether she was intoxicated before the incident,” police said.

Police said more persons could be involved in this incident.

