Four Pune youths arrested for vehicle vandalism

PUNE The crime branch officials have arrested four youths who allegedly engaged in vehicle vandalism in Sasane Vasti, Wanowrie, on Thursday.

Two four-wheelers and three two-wheelers were damaged in the area, said police.

The accused arrested have been identified as Azar Rauf Shaikh (21), Kaif Mohsin Shaikh (19), Rahil Sadique Shaikh ( 22) and Akshay Dnyaneshwar Jagtap (22).

According to the crime branch officials, the accused had picked up a quarrel with an auto driver who ran in one of the lanes of the area. The accused went behind him, but could not locate him. Frustrated on returning empty-handed, they damaged the vehicles parked along both the sides of the road.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against the accused at Wanowrie police station.