Four students ‘planning terror activities in Delhi’, detained from Ladakh

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said they have detained four students from Kargil who were allegedly making a conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital.

Police identified the four men as Nazir Hussain, 26, Zulfikar Ali Wazir, 25, Aiaz Hussain, 28, and Muzammil Hussain, 25. Officers said the four, who are all residents of Thang village in Kargil district of Ladakh, were detained in a joint operation with Intelligence Bureau, Kargil Police and the Delhi police’s special cell.

“They have been taken on transit remand and brought to Delhi for questioning. Further details will be shared in due course,” a police spokesperson said.

The police in their statement said the four men were conspiring to execute a terror attack but did not officially specify the nature of the attack that the men were allegedly planning, or if they were part of any recent terror attack in Delhi.

But officials privy to the investigation said the four suspects were allegedly linked to the explosion outside the Israel embassy on January 29, 2021.

No police officer, who is authorised to issue press statements, commented on the exact role of the four men in the explosion. A mid-level officer, who asked not to be named, said, “The central intelligence agencies had intercepted them. It was their operation. We will question them in connection with this case and the other plans that they had.”

According to the police, a low-intensity improvised device went off around 5pm near the Israel embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road. No injury to any person was reported in the incident. The window panes of a few vehicles parked on the road were shattered outside the embassy. Police had registered a case under the explosives Act but did not arrest anyone.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. On June 15, the NIA released photographs of two men, who had allegedly placed the explosives(crude bomb) on the road outside the embassy in the New Delhi area, and announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information about them.