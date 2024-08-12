Four-lane road to cut travel distance between Gorakhpur and Basti

The two highways from Gorakhpur to Lucknow and Gorakhpur to Varanasi will be connected by a four-lane road from Bhiti Rawat near Sahjanwa to Kauriram to ease traffic congestion from Sahjanwa to Nausarh crossing and reduce the distance to reach Varanasi from Basti by 20 km. The public work department (PWD) completed the survey and detailed projects report in July this year. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the construction of the four-lane road via Bhiti Rawat to Khajni and Bansgoun in September 2020. The public work department (PWD) completed the survey and detailed projects report in July this year.

Superintendent engineer of PWD divisional office, Ravi Prakash Singh, said that the survey work has been completed, and the department has written a letter to the revenue department for the measurement of land after which the work on this project will begin.

PWD officials informed that each of the two lanes of this four-lane road will be nine meters, with a two-meter nala (drain) will be constructed on one side of road.

Singh said that the sub-judicial magistrates of Sahjanwa, Khajni and Bansgoun have been directed by the district magistrate to initiate measurements for the proposed project and prepare a list of houses and land that needed to be acquired.

The distance to link expressway for residents of Deoria, Bansgaun and Kauriram would also be significantly reduced. Notably, the connecting road from Bhiti Rawat to Bansgaoun is a single lane in some areas and two-lane in others. The people from Basti had to travel to Gorakhpur to reach Varanasi, but with the construction of this four-lane highway, they will save time, and the distance will be reduced by 20 km.