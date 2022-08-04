Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India.
He said this was done on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.
“Besides, a 50-feet high flag would be hoisted at Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri from August 15 to mark the occasion,” he added.
“Major monuments, including Agra Fort, Diwan-e-khas at Fatehpur Sikri, Itimad-ud-daula and Akbar Tomb at Sikandra will be illuminated from August 5 to August 15. An extensive cleanliness drive will also be carried out at various monuments from August 8 to August 15,”said Patel.
“We have also identified water bodies at Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort which are amongst 150 water bodies identified all over nation and will be the highlight of Amrit Mahotsav in compliance of directives from Prime Minister Office,” he said.
Punjab CM advises MLAs against ‘raids’ on govt institutions
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party MLAs to proactively focus on development works and issues of public importance without disturbing the balance between executive and legislative. The CM's advice to the AAP MLAs came just days after health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's humiliation of Baba Farid varsity vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned from his post, drew widespread flak. Mann's meetings with the MLAs lasted five hours.
NHAI starts repair of service lanes in Jagraon
The National Highway Authority of India has started repairing service lanes and national highways in Ludhiana's Jagraon sub-division. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said the administration had been for the past year constantly taking up the issue of repairing the service lanes and making the road motorable with NHAI. He also pointed out that NHAI had blacklisted the concessionaire of this particular highway which failed to maintain service lanes.
Vijay Yadav beats all odds, wins Judo bronze at C’wealth Games
With Vijay Kumar Yadav, the Judo bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games' deep passion for sports, Vijay defeated poverty and the lack of facilities to achieve his goal. His father Dasharath Yadav, 62, is a marginal farmer. Ajai Yadav is the elder brother of Vijay. He said that Vijay completed his elementary education at a government primary school in the village. After that Vijay went to Saharanpur for Judo training where he stayed up to 2016.
Ludhiana: PAU students clean vehicles to mark protest
A day after pulling rickshaws, students of Punjab Agricultural University cleaned vehicles of commuters on Ferozepur Road to mark their protest against the state government which entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Students affiliated to the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association have been protesting over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and the failure of the Punjab government to provide employment to educated youth.
2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana
A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. While one of the victims, Rakesh, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.
