Fresh violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district; exchange of fire underway: Police

Suspected militants launched a fresh gun attack on an isolated village in violence-hit Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, according to police. Security forces were rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Armed men fired indiscriminately around 11.30 am at the low-lying Mongbung Meitei village from nearby hilltops and surrounding dense forests, prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area. The exchange of fire is currently underway.

Quoting villagers, a police officer said several women, children, and elderly people were being evacuated to safer locations.

Security forces have been rushed to the scene to control the situation. No casualties have been reported so far.

Mongbung Meitei village, located about 7 km from the district headquarters, has witnessed multiple gun attacks by armed men since violence broke out in the district in June this year.