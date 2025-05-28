From Dadar to Cannes: Dadar Beach warriors take India’s coastal conservation to the global stage

MUMBAI: What began as a local effort to clean up Mumbai’s polluted beaches has now gone global. The film by Meghatithi highlights Chinu Kwatra’s initiative of beach clean-up.

Chinu Kwatra, fondly known as the ‘Dadar Beach Warrior’, and his team of dedicated volunteers known as the Beach Warriors have made an indelible mark not only on Mumbai’s coastline but also on the global consciousness. Their story received international recognition on Friday, with the screening of the documentary ‘Oceans Under Siege’ at the 10th Positive Cinema Week held in Cannes to highlight positive films from over the world.

For Chinu, this moment is nothing short of surreal. “I’m just an ordinary guy from Thane. Being featured at Cannes wasn’t even a dream,” he said. “But the love of the ocean has brought us here from Dadar to France. Now, maybe 0.1% of the world will know about our efforts, and that’s more than I ever imagined.”

The 10th Positive Cinema Week, organised by the Positive Planet Foundation, was held from May 21 to 24. ‘Oceans Under Siege’, made on the theme of ‘legacy waste’ (plastic and other debris that have accumulated over time in oceans), was also screened at a dedicated event at CNC beach, Cannes. The film is part of a larger international initiative that began with a conversation between Franco-Colombian scientist Carlos Moreno and Indian documentary filmmaker Meghatithi.

Made by Meghatithi, the film highlights the great initiative of beach clean-ups carried out by Kwatra and his Beach Warriors. “The film was screened for four minutes and deeply appreciated by the engaged audience at the event,” Meghatithi told HT from France. “Concerned about the deteriorating state of oceans, they decided to spotlight positive, solution-driven stories from around the globe.”

Meghatithi chose to highlight the legacy waste problem in the city’s waters and the community-led initiatives working to tackle it. This brought him to Kwatra and the Beach Warriors team, which has spent over seven and a half years cleaning Mumbai’s beaches.

To date, Kwatra has removed over 4,000 tonnes of garbage from the coastline and continues to conduct cleanups on four beaches every weekend. The Beach Warriors mission has drawn support from a gamut of volunteers, from enthusiastic college students to Bollywood celebrities like Raghav Juyal, Dia Mirza, Kirti Kulhari, Babil Khan, Guru Randhawa, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and many others. Students from institutions such as SIES College, Kirti College, Kohinoor Business School, Andrews College and Chetna College have become integral to the effort.

Recognition at an international level has only further fuelled their motivation. The Beach Warriors are not just cleaning up; they’re building sustainable systems. Their pioneering effort led to India’s first Materials Recovery Facility for beach waste where plastic debris is transformed into useful items like school benches.

“We’re creating school benches from recycled beach plastic waste, which we’ll donate to rural schools across India, completing the sustainability loop,” Kwatra told HT. “The film’s screening is a testament to the impact of our work, and we’re excited to take on new challenges and make an even bigger difference. This recognition will now help us reach more like-minded people, amplifying our impact and inspiring a wider audience to join our cause.”

The monsoon season, typically seen as a hurdle in many initiatives, becomes an opportunity for this team. As the tides bring in waves of waste, the Beach Warriors swing into action, collecting and sorting large volumes of garbage that would otherwise re-enter the ocean.

Encouragingly, the movement resonates deeply with Gen Z. Younger volunteers are increasingly joining the cause, not just for the sake of participation but with a deep-rooted sense of responsibility. “They’re more eco-conscious,” said Kwatra. “While many still litter without a thought, these young warriors are actively learning how to manage waste and set an example for others.”