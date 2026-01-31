From flooded fields to flourishing fortunes, Makhana is rewriting fate of the Bihar’s Kosi Belt

For decades, the Kosi River — infamously known as the “Sorrow of Bihar”— was the harbinger of woes that would engulf the region after every rain-infested flood. Now, the fortunes are about to take a turn for the better as the makhana -- the staple and stable yield of local farmers -- is set to bring prosperity following the government’s special focus to promote the business of makhana which is known as superfood. Makhana farmers — once marginalised cultivators — have started emerging as confident agri-entrepreneurs. (HT Photo)

What has actually transformed sorrow into joy and prosperity – is a sustained research by agriculture scientists and researchers who helped farming communities utilise waterlogged areas by growing makhana (euryale ferox or fox nuts).

The research is all set to script story of progress and prosperity along Kosi’s eastern embankment stretching from Birpur in Supaul to Salakhua in Saharsa with unchecked sedimentation which has raised the riverbed by nearly 10-12 feet leaving it perilously higher than surrounding farmlands affecting lakhs of hectares.

These areas have seen conventional agriculture collapse under standing water triggering chronic livelihood insecurity, migration and social distress.

The long and sustained research undertaken by a team of scientists and researchers have made it possible and Dr Anil Kumar at Bhola Paswan Shastri Agricultural College (BPSAC) Purnea for his continuous research known among farming community as “Makhana Man” has redefined the narrative of waterlogged agriculture in Bihar.

The team included Dr Paras Nath, Associate Dean-cum-Principal and Nodal officer, Makhana Development Scheme, BPSAC, Purnea (Now transferred), Dr Pankaj Kumar Yadav, Co-Principal Investigator and Assistant Professor- Junior Scientist (Soil Science) (transferred) besides Dr Anil Kumar, Principal Investigator of the Makhana Research Project at BPSAC Purnea.

As Principal Investigator, Dr Kumar led path-breaking research that resulted in a patented discovery of a natural bioactive compound — N-(2-Iodophenyl) methane sulfonamide — from makhana, highlighting its nutraceutical and pharmaceutical potential. He also developed India’s first officially notified improved makhana variety, ‘Sabour Makhana-1’ (IC No. 620551), a milestone that fundamentally altered productivity and profitability.

“By scientifically harnessing wetlands/waterlogged/ low-lying areas rather than cursing them, we succeeded in transforming makhana-once a marginal, labour – intensive crop into a nationally and globally recognised agri-enterprise,” Kumar said.

He added, “The two regions – Kosi (including Seemanchal) and Mithila – have evolved from symbols of despair into engines of sustainable growth, entrepreneurship and resilience. Today ‘mithila makhana -- rooted in our tradition, recognised global’ is no longer a slogan -- it is an economic reality.”

Beyond laboratories, BPSAC Purnea scientists led by Dr Anil Kumar ensured that science reached farmers’ fields. They spearheaded the collection, evaluation and conservation of 345 makhana germplasm accessions at the National Gene Bank of ICAR (India Council of Agricultural Research)-NBPGR (National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources) New Delhi-securing India’s genetic wealth for future generations.

Kumar developed 11 makhana-based cropping systems, secured national recognition of makhana production as an innovative agri-business model, and integrated makhana into undergraduate and postgraduate agricultural curricula — institutionalising its scientific legacy.

As a Master Trainer, Dr Kumar established a dedicated Makhana Grower-cum-Processor Training Centre under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (State Component), implemented by Bihar Skill Development Mission, Bihar, supported by technical films and training modules. His role as Facilitator Scientist was pivotal in securing the GI tag for Mithila Makhana (GI-696) on 16 August 2022 and in forming the Mithilanchal Makhana Producers’ Association.

Under women-empowerment initiatives, seven makhana clusters and seven women-led Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) were established across major producing districts, embedding inclusivity at the heart of agricultural transformation.

“The Kosi belt’s transformation stands as a national lesson: when science aligns with ecology and policy supports innovation, even excess water can become enduring opportunity,” Kumar believes and his team has proved India’s vast waterlogged wetlands often viewed as liabilities are in fact strategic assets.

Scientifically standardised makhana production technologies offer a proven, climate-resilient pathway to convert neglected wetlands into productive agro-ecosystems — without ecological degradation. Scaling up Makhana-based systems can restore soil health, enhance farm incomes, generate self-employment, and build rural resilience.

Most importantly, Makhana farmers — once marginalised cultivators — have started emerging as confident agri-entrepreneurs.

“Our research will get a boost only when National Makhana Board (NMB) is established in the campus at BPSAC, Purnea,” Dr Kumar said and hoped, “It will be established here soon.”

Bihar possesses 9.12 lakh hectares of waterlogged land suitable for Makhana cultivation. Between 2012 and 2025, the cultivated area expanded more than three-fold, from 13,296 hectares to 40,400 hectares. The improved variety Sabour Makhana-1 now covers nearly 41% of the total area, supported by the annual availability of over 300 quintals of quality seed.

Productivity increased by approximately 12 quintals per hectare, generating additional farmer income of ₹3.25–3.75 lakh per hectare. Farm-gate seed prices rose 8-10 times, while lease rents of low-lying lands surged from ₹ 5,000 per hectare (2012–13) to ₹62,500 per hectare (2025–26). Area expansion alone has yielded an additional production of nearly 1.99 lakh quintals.

In Bihar makhana is produced over the area of 40,400 hectares with 92, 705 tons of seeds are produced while 44, 5,762 tons processed makhana is produced.

Out of the total area, Purnea, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria grow super food makhana over 31, 497 hectares with 74, 901 tons seeds and 37, 450 tons processed makhana are produced.

Similarly Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Madhubani grow makhana in 8,902 hectares and seeds are produced 17, 805 tons and 7,122 tons processed makhana is produced.

Based on recent data, Makhana (fox nut) constitutes a small, niche, but rapidly growing share of India’s total agricultural produce, with production highly concentrated in Bihar.