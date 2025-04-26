From nowhere to spotlight—A topper’s story

It was Shiv Prasad Jaiswal’s third oldest child that brought him instant recognition among people in a non-descript village of Kaushambi district and elsewhere, too. The father of four children, Jaiswal runs a roadside tea stall in Kokhraj, but lives with his family in Kanehti in Phulpur tehsil, 23 km away from here. Mehak Jaiswal, who scored 485 out of 500 marks to top the UP Board class 12 exam

Bounded by several financial constraints, Mehak, like her elder sister, made sure that she remained strong-willed, followed a disciplined schedule and, above all, stayed confident throughout her preparation for UP Board’s intermediate examination.

The 18-year-old was announced on Friday to have topped the exam.

As the news reached the hamlet, the pockmarked road that leads to Mahak’s village was filled with excited friends and relatives awaiting their turn to wish the young woman, and her family, of her success.

Mehak, who secured 485 out of 500 marks, is the third oldest or second youngest sibling in her family. Her two elder sisters had also studied at Bachcha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Pura in Phulpur tehsil of Prayagraj.

“I have seen celebrities being interviewed on TV but never thought that I’d be also be facing the cameras of news channels one day. I studied nine to ten hours every day, apart from school hours. I feel self-confidence, determination and disciplined study schedule are what you need to succeed. I want to become a cardiologist and have started preparations for it too,” she said.

Mehak’s eldest sister Ayushi stood fourth in UP Board Intermediate examination in Prayagraj in 2018.

As per Narendra Yadav, the manager of Bachcha Ram Yadav Inter College, Mehak’s came from a family with weak economic background. “I have exempted fees of all the children of this family as they are good in studies and deserve all support. Mehak is an outstanding student...”

Mehak scored 99 in Physics and Biology, 98 in Chemistry and 95 each Hindi and English.