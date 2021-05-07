FTAP unhappy with e-commerce sites delivering non-essential goods

PUNE The Federation of the Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) has objected to e-commerce sites delivering non-essential goods, allegedly from May 1.

“All the e-commerce sites are now delivering non- essential goods and the rush for deliveries has increased in the last five days,” said a delivery agent in Baner, on the request of anonymity.

With the government not allowing non-essential shops to operate, FTAP do not want any relaxation for e-commerce sites either.

“All our shops are closed for the last 25 days and with restrictions extending till May 15, things are getting worse. In such a scenario, if e-commerce is allowed to do business then it is an injustice,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, FTAP.

For consumers, e-commerce sites providing non- essential goods is a blessing.

“I have a four-month old daughter and in an emergency we can order non-essential baby stuff,” said Pranita Marne, a Kothrud resident.

Pitaliya added, “We have already spoken with divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and they have promised to ensure delivery of non-essential goods will be stopped. If this does not happen then we will open our shops.”

Saumya Kabra, founder, Confetti Gifts, said, “The demand for goods has definitely increased in the past few days. People are finding more reasons to have a good time. Gifting in these situations becomes the icing on the cake.”

Pooja Nagdev, founder, Inatur Beauty, said, “Essential goods differ from person to person. What is essential for one person may not be essential for another. For example, hair oils, shampoos, face washes and even lavender oil can be essential. It becomes important to keep everyone employed as this is their bread butter.”