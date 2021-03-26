‘Fudged’ opinion poll: SAD lodges plaint against agency, Kejriwal, Bhagwant

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has filed a police complaint against a private opinion poll agency, a Hindi news channel, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and party leader Bhagwant Mann.

A delegation comprising SAD leaders Harish Rai Dhanda, Harbajan Singh Dang, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Inderjit Singh Gill, former councillor Jivan Dahwan, former member subordinate Iqbal Singh Gill, spokesperson Gurinderpal Singh Pappu and others visited the office of police commissioner to lodge their complaint on Thursday.

Dhanda alleged that the opinion poll agency, in connivance with AAP leaders, published a fake poll. “The entire so-called research work is a fraud being done with the public with the common intention and conspiracy to help a political party,” he added.

“The so-called opinion research is nothing but self-created fudged data which the opinion poll agency very convincingly presents and plays on news channel,” claimed Dhanda.

“All this is a cheap political stunt being done to beguile the public. AAP is playing with the public sentiment. Such fudged data are used either in print media or in the electronic media to create a false impression,” he added.

He said that such fake records were given wide publicity in their election campaign. “Putting advertisements and pasting handbills on the walls or by further circulating through their own IT cells on the social media, they raise the political prospects of their party and try to damage the interest of other political parties. Such an act is not only unethical, but is a criminal act,” Dhanda added.

“We have submitted a complaint demanding strict criminal action and thorough probe behind this fictitious survey,” he said.