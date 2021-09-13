FYJC admissions: Merit list, cut-offs after round three declared

PUNE The merit list for Class 11 (first year junior college - FYJC) after the third regular round of the online centralised admission process, was declared on Monday by the director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, along with the cut-off percentages for colleges.

In this third regular round, for a total of 56,635 seats available, 29,505 students applied and 9,261 students were allotted a college.

Of the 9,261 students, 2,314 students were given a college of their first preference, 2,143 students were given the college of their second preference and 1,340 students were given the college of their third preference.

For this academic year a total of 85,701 students registered for the Class 11 admissions. Despite a high passing percentage for Class 10 this year, student registrations have been low this year for the available 112,965 seats. It is feared that a high number of seats will remain vacant this year.

“One of the major reasons for the low number of registration is rural students who come to Pune for studies have not registered this year. This has a major impact on the admission process and would result in vacancy of seats,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.