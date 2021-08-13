FYJC admissions: Provisional merit list out on Aug 23

PUNE The detailed schedule of admissions to Class 11 (FYJC) for Pune region was declared on Friday by the the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune.

After Bombay High Court cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was going to be conducted on August 21 for Class 11 admissions, the education department has geared up preparation for the admission process.

The first general provisional merit list for admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) through the online mode will be declared at 10 am on August 23, state director of education (secondary and higher secondary) D G Jagtap said on Friday.

The education department finalised the admission schedule after the state SSC results were declared online on July 16 this year.

“The entire admission process will be online this year and on August 23 we will declare the first general merit list of round 1 for eligible candidates. Students can take objection or a correction request can be made till August 24. Then on August 27 junior college allocation list will be displayed for round 1. Starting from August 27, students can proceed to the respective colleges where they have got admission as per the process. On August 30, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” said Jagtap.

The process of filling forms online has started from August 9. When the SSC state board results were declared on July 16, part 2 form of the admission process was opened up. This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic there was a delay in the SSC results. Now the admission will be done on the basis of Class 10 marks.

“For students who have confirmed their admission in any of the junior colleges through the centralised admission round or through any quota admission process, the process will be considered completed. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant minority and in-house quota seats after round 3. Schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter.” added Jagtap.