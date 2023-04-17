G20 meeting: ‘Regardless of motivation, all acts of terrorism are unjustified’

VARANASI All G20 countries strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism, and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace, said Abhay Thakur, additional secretary, G20, ministry of external affairs. Speaking to reporters in the wake of the G20 meeting in Varanasi, he added, “Terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

G-20 countries expressed concern about illicit trafficking and the diversion of small arms and light weapons. (HT Photo)

Sharing the details of the meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi in March this year, Thakur said that during the meeting in Delhi, G-20 countries unanimously said, “We strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets. All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomsoever committed. Effective counterterrorism measures, support for the victims of terrorism, and the protection of human rights are not conflicting goals, but complementary and mutually reinforcing. A holistic approach based on international law can effectively counter terrorism.”

The senior official added that the nature and scope of linkages between terrorism and organized crime, including trafficking in arms and drugs, corruption, money laundering, and other crimes which may support terrorism, vary by context, and require effective criminal justice responses. Efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation should be strengthened to deny terrorist groups safe heaven, freedom of operations, movement, and recruitment, as well as financial, material or political support. The international community should step up efforts to effectively combat these growing threats. We will also step up our fight against corruption, he further said.

Thakur also said that the G-20 countries expressed concern about illicit trafficking and the diversion of small arms and light weapons. International cooperation among states is critical to combat these phenomena, including export, import controls, and tracing. He said that countering illicit international drug supply chains, including synthetic drugs is essential for global health and security and requires an enhanced cooperation, including through the existing, relevant international legal instruments, to counter the production, trafficking, demand for, and illicit profits from these dangerous substances. The proliferation of illicit drugs and precursor chemicals should be disrupted at origin, transit, and destination points.

During the meeting, G20 members called for inclusive and strong international cooperation, free of unnecessary restrictions, towards this end, including capacity building and information sharing. He said that the G20 members have also formed a Common Framework for Debt Treatment to assist countries in bad economic conditions.

