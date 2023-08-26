G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting: Unanimous accord on most points; China, Russia oppose references to Ukraine War

VARANASI The Kashi Culture Pathway Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary of the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting, unveiled in Varanasi on Saturday, garnered unanimous approval from all G20 members, except for a contentious point in Paragraph 15, pertaining to the Chair’s Summary.

Comprising 19 concise paragraphs, the outcome document and chair’s summary outlined topics of agreement, with a notable exception in Paragraph 15. This specific paragraph faced opposition primarily from Russia and China due to its references to the war in Ukraine.

Paragraph 15 of the outcome document pertains to Geopolitical Issues. It highlighted the adverse impact of the war in Ukraine on the global economy. While most members denounced the conflict, acknowledging its toll on the economy and global stability, there were differing assessments and views on sanctions. The G20, while recognising its focus on economics, acknowledged the interconnectedness of security issues with the global economy.

Russia rejected the inclusion of Paragraph 15, arguing it did not align with the G20 mandate and labelling it as part of the Chair’s Summary. China, meanwhile, contended that the G20 Culture Working Group was not the appropriate platform for discussing geopolitical matters.

“We, the G20 Culture Ministers, convened in Varanasi on August 26, 2023, under India’s G20 Presidency, are committed to reinforcing the role of culture within the G20. We emphasise its significance in revitalizing multilateralism, fostering solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation, both North-South and South-South,” stated the preamble.

The Outcome Document endorsed the vision “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” central to the 2023 G20 Summit under India’s leadership. This vision’s relevance to culture work, diversity, sustainability, and inclusiveness was underscored, alongside the G20 High-Level Principles on Sustainable Development Lifestyles.

The document approved key aspects including the Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, the role of Living Heritage in sustainable development, the Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries, and the utilisation of Digital Technologies for cultural promotion and protection.

A united stand was taken against the destruction of cultural heritage in conflict situations, emphasising preventive conservation in line with international standards. The meeting also endorsed a call for a stronger global coalition to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

Efforts towards resolving issues and facilitating the return of cultural property were acknowledged, particularly through mechanisms like UNESCO and UNIDROIT. Commitment to harnessing living heritage for sustainable development was reaffirmed by supporting international agreements like the UNESCO 2003 Convention for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The misuse and misappropriation of living cultural heritage and the cultural expressions of local communities and Indigenous Peoples were highlighted as detrimental. The ministers urged cooperation and alignment of frameworks to strengthen cultural sectors and promote climate action.

The integration of culture and the creative economy into development processes and policies, involving all segments of society including local communities, was emphasised. The contributions of international organizations such as UNESCO, ILO, UNCTAD, UNIDROIT, ICCROM, ICOMOS, and ICOM were acknowledged.

The G20 Culture Ministers declared their intent to present this Outcome Document to the G20 Leaders’ 2023 Summit. They recognised culture’s impact on inclusive societies and sustainable peace and thanked India for its leadership in 2023, passing the torch to Brazil’s G20 Presidency with a call to continue this legacy.

In his concluding remarks at the meeting, Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy stated, “Over the course of eight months and four meetings, the Culture Working Group has successfully crafted a robust Outcome Document. This document represents a significant stride in the legacy of the Rome and Bali Declarations. The collective efforts made during this meeting have brought us to a unique juncture, where nearly all points have garnered unanimous consensus.”

“We should take pride in the ambitious and forward-looking nature of the text we are on the verge of adopting. It genuinely attests that Culture is the Unifying Force. It is with this sentiment that I propose we christen this accomplishment as the ‘Kashi Culture Pathway’,” he urged.

Reddy added, “Cultural heritage serves as both a pillar of the past and a pathway to the future.” The report on the Global Thematic Webinars by India’s G20 Culture Working Group was also unveiled during the event.

