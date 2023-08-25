Varanasi Culture Ministers’ Declaration after meeting today: Kishan Reddy

The ‘Varanasi Culture Ministers’ Declaration’ will be issued after a meeting of the culture ministers of the G20 nations on Saturday, Union minister of culture G Kishan Reddy said. After the working sessions concluded on Friday, the delegates visited the Sant Ravidas Ghat for a cruise on the River Ganga. They, then, witnessed the grand Ganga Aarti. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the meeting scheduled in Varanasi, Reddy said CM Yogi Adityanath would also be attending the event, Sur Vasudha, in which artists from the member nations would perform.

Moreover, discussions on the draft declaration at the fourth G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting, under India’s Presidency, with the delegates from the G20 members, and international organisations participating concluded in Varanasi, on Friday. The CWG, through its Outcome Document and Chair’s summary, emphasised positioning culture at the heart of global policymaking.

Reddy said the Varanasi culture meetings have created an opportunity to discuss multi-dimensional global relations related to the cultural sector.

“G20 Varanasi Culture Ministerial declaration will be made on Saturday at the end of the meeting (of G20 culture ministers),” said Reddy and added the final draft would be placed in the meeting for adoption.

He added over 400 antiquities had been retrieved and brought back to India since 2014.

Speaking on the occasion MoS, Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi said India’s presidency brought out the beautiful tapestry of the cultural milieu of the country and Varanasi, specifically, which has been chosen as the UNSECO city of heritage for music.

She said that CWG meetings had paved the way for enhanced cultural diplomacy by bringing the people of various countries closer.

Culture secretary Govind Mohan said a grand musical concert Sur Vasudha would be organised at the Trade Facilitation Centre, bringing together musicians from 29 countries on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

After the working sessions concluded on Friday, the delegates visited the Sant Ravidas Ghat for a cruise on the River Ganga followed by witnessing the grand Ganga Aarti.

