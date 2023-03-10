GADVASU non-teaching employees’ strike over delay in revised salaries enters Day 11

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University non-teaching employees’ protest over alleged delay in the enactment of revised pay scales as per UGC sixth pay commission and revision of pension by the state government entered its 11th day. Employees staging a protest at the GADVASU campus. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Alleging discrimination, non-teaching employees Union general secretary Harpreet Chumber said, “Employees at other government universities have received arrears and are getting salaries according to the sixth pay commission, but we are being discriminated against.”

Echoing the sentiment, union president Didar Singh said they have received no concrete response from the government or the university.

Protesters threatened to intensify the protest further, saying they will boycott the Pashu Palan Mela scheduled for March 24 and 25.

Varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh, meanwhile, said, “We have taken up this matter before the government and the board of management is waiting for the official nod. University is committed to paying their arrears and revised salaries. Tentatively they will receive their revised salaries by end of this month.”