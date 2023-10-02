Gandhi Jayanti: Department of Posts launches special cleanliness campaign 3.0 in Varanasi

The department of posts Varanasi region launched ‘special cleanliness campaign 3.0’ on Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. Postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav planting sapling along with other officials on the premises of the head post office, Varanasi on Monday. (HT photo)

Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Varanasi Cantt head post office. He motivated all the officials of the department to make the vision of Swachh Bharat and ‘swachhata hi sewa’ meaningful by their active participation in cleanliness campaign, which will run till October 31.

He also planted saplings of Rudraksha, Awala and Ashok on the premises of the head post office along with the director of postal services, Gaurav Srivastava, superintendent of posts, Vinay Yadav and assistant director, Brijesh Sharma.

Yadav also administered the Swachhata pledge to all the officers and employees of the department.

