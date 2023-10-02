News / Cities / Others / Gandhi Jayanti: Department of Posts launches special cleanliness campaign 3.0 in Varanasi

Gandhi Jayanti: Department of Posts launches special cleanliness campaign 3.0 in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 03, 2023 05:04 AM IST

Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Varanasi Cantt head post office

The department of posts Varanasi region launched ‘special cleanliness campaign 3.0’ on Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

Postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav planting sapling along with other officials on the premises of the head post office, Varanasi on Monday. (HT photo)
Postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav planting sapling along with other officials on the premises of the head post office, Varanasi on Monday. (HT photo)

Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Varanasi Cantt head post office. He motivated all the officials of the department to make the vision of Swachh Bharat and ‘swachhata hi sewa’ meaningful by their active participation in cleanliness campaign, which will run till October 31.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He also planted saplings of Rudraksha, Awala and Ashok on the premises of the head post office along with the director of postal services, Gaurav Srivastava, superintendent of posts, Vinay Yadav and assistant director, Brijesh Sharma.

Yadav also administered the Swachhata pledge to all the officers and employees of the department.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out