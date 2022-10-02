Home / Cities / Others / Gandhi Jayanti Today: Mahatma’s handwritten letters, rare books to be displayed at AMU exhibition

Gandhi Jayanti Today: Mahatma’s handwritten letters, rare books to be displayed at AMU exhibition

Published on Oct 02, 2022 01:51 AM IST

The exhibition would be held on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary at the Central Hall of the Maulana Azad Library and would be inaugurated by vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor.

AMU premises in Aligarh (For representation purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh

Books and documents, rare framed glossy and matte images, capturing Mahatma Gandhi’s childhood, his early life as an advocate and civil rights activist and later his impactful role in the Indian freedom struggle will be displayed at an exhibition on Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) campus on Sunday.

The exhibition would be held on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth anniversary at the Central Hall of the Maulana Azad Library and would be inaugurated by vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor.

This would be the first of the series of events at AMU to celebrate ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ and would conclude on Monday evening, according to a press release issued by the PRO office of AMU on Saturday.

“Many handwritten letters by Mahatma Gandhi, including one written on July 20, 1937 to Lady Ummat-ul-Islam, the daughter of Colonel Mohammad Hameed Khan, finance minister of the princely state of Patiala and another addressed to Abdul Bari, from AMU, dated July 29, 1942, yet another written to the general secretary of AMU students union on January 7, 1937 would be the highlight of the exhibition,” said professor Nishat Fatima, AMU librarian.

“The exhibition also features the 1939, 1940 and 1946 issues of ‘Harijan’ newspaper, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1933 and continued to be published till 1948. Gandhiji himself was a regular contributor to this newspaper,” she added.

“More than 600 books and documents including 350 English books, 150 in Hindi and 100 in Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages on Mahatma Gandhi will be showcased on the occasion. Books authored by Gandhiji and their translations and his collected works in 100 volumes, too would be there,” the university librarian said.

Prof Nishat said the AMU library has a collection of over a thousand books on Mahatma Gandhi including many rare books of national importance.

The exhibition will also have a special power-point presentation for the visitors on the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

