Gang of thieves busted in Prayagraj, five held with 41 mobiles

Joint teams of SOG and Meja police busted a gang of thieves who used to steal mobile phones, bags and other valuables from people at railway stations and other crowded public places, on Monday. Five people were arrested and a large number of stolen mobiles along with cash was recovered from them. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

DCP, trans-Yamuna, Vivek Yadav, said acting on a tip-off, the police teams arrested the accused on Monday from the Meja area. The arrested persons were identified as Shivkumar, 21, of Mirzapur district, Subhash Kumar Yadav, 40, of Handia, Valmiki, 20, of Daraganj area, Hasnain, 23, of Kaundhiyara, and Ajay Adiwasi, 25, of Shibpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police team recovered 41 mobile phones estimated to be worth ₹6 lakh from them along with ₹14,600.

The gang used to target passengers at railway stations in Meja, Naini, Chheoki. They also used to steal phones and other valuables from people at bus stations, Sangam area and other crowded public places. The stolen phones were sold to villagers at low rates.

The accused, Shivkumar, has five cases of thefts etc registered against him at GRP Mirzapur, Subhash Kumar has five cases registered against him at Handia police station, Hasnain and Ajay Adiwasi have three cases each against them.