Gang which smuggled drugs in Gurugram through postal service busted, one held

Gurugram: A gang which used the central government’s postal service to smuggle drugs from different parts of the country to Gurugram has been busted, police said, adding that they had arrested one of its members on Thursday. The Gurugram Police said that the arrested suspect was identified as 34-year-old Pankaj Kumar of Eta, Uttar Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)

Senior police officials said that a postman alerted them about suspicious parcels frequently reaching the city for delivery to the same address after which the anti-narcotics cell of the Gurugram Police was informed.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that the arrested suspect was identified as 34-year-old Pankaj Kumar of Eta, Uttar Pradesh.

With the help of the postman, the suspect was traced and arrested from a rented accommodation in L-Block of DLF Phase-II on Thursday evening.

Investigators said that a senior postman named Biku Kumar helped the anti-narcotics cell in tracing the address of the suspect and convincing him to open the door to accept the delivery after which he was caught.

They said that the postman was scheduled to deliver five parcels weighing more than 100 grams each on Thursday to the suspect’s address.

According to the police, after the postman completed the delivery by taking signatures of the suspect, a team raided the house and later opened the parcel to recover at least 588 grams of marijuana from them which were sealed in multiple layers of tapes and papers.

“We are trying to trace his criminal antecedents and also those sending the parcels. Raids are on to nab others involved in the smuggling racket who used to send consignments to Kumar and those who took delivery from him,” Kumar said.