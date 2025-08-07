Ganga, Yamuna continue to recede, bringing relief to flood-affected locals in Prayagraj

After eight days of continuous rise, the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna—which had inundated 123 localities, wards and villages in Prayagraj—continued to recede for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, much to the relief of affected residents. Residents in flood-hit areas of Prayagraj clean their homes and shops after water receded in several localities on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to officials from the flood control unit of the irrigation department, both rivers have been steadily receding over the past 48 hours, as of Wednesday evening.

At 4 pm on Wednesday, the Ganga was recorded at 85.15 metres in Phaphamau, 84.44 metres in Chhatnag, and 84.86 metres at the Bakshi STP measuring site, showing a decline of 18 to 40 cm between noon and 4 pm. Meanwhile, the Yamuna at Naini measured 84.90 metres, receding by 21 cm in the same period.

Flood control unit data shows that over a 24-hour span—from 4 pm Tuesday to 4 pm Wednesday—the Ganga’s level dropped by 88 cm in Phaphamau, 73 cm in Chhatnag and 88 cm at Bakshi STP. The Yamuna at Naini receded by 96 cm during the same timeframe. However, both rivers remain well above the danger mark of 84.734 metres.

Encouraged by the steady decline, many of the 9,470 people (2,220 families) who had sought refuge in 27 flood relief camps across the district have slowly begun returning home. According to district officials, the number of people sheltering in relief camps dropped slightly over the past 24 hours to 9,368 (2,172 families) by Wednesday evening. In several localities, residents were seen cleaning their homes and shops to remove silt and debris left behind by the floodwaters.

The district administration is now facing a massive cleanup operation in the affected areas, with waste and sludge still littering the streets. Authorities remain on high alert due to potential water releases from upstream barrages, which could cause water levels to rise again.

To support ongoing rescue and relief efforts, 296 regular boats and two motorboats were deployed on Wednesday, said ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, the nodal officer for flood relief.

However, many relief camp residents remain reluctant to return home, fearing a fresh surge in river levels.

At the flood relief camp set up at Chetna Girls’ Inter College in Kareli, 36 families have been sheltering for the past five to six days. Most remain too frightened to return. Among them is the family of Mohd Javed from Gaddha Colony, who are still visibly shaken by their experience.

“Whenever we recall the night of August 1, panic grips us all over again,” said Javed. “We suddenly heard loud noises outside, and when we looked out, the streets were already submerged. Before we could gather our belongings, water had begun pouring into our home. With water everywhere, the children — Talib, Aman, Fatima, and Ekra — began screaming in fear. We rushed to the roof and waited until a boat came to rescue us. Even now, the danger hasn’t fully passed. How can we return under such uncertainty?”