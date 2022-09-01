Ganga, Yamuna in Prayagraj continue to recede, people now returning home
Water in both the Ganga and the Yamuna was flowing a meter below the danger mark of 84
Water in both the Ganga and the Yamuna was flowing a meter below the danger mark of 84.73m on Thursday with flood water too receding fast from several of the low-lying localities which were submerged in floods for about 10 days.
Officials of the flood control unit informed that the level of the Ganga at 4pm on Thursday at Phaphamau was recorded at 83.20m while at Chhatnag it was at recorded at 82.18m. The Yamuna in Naini too was flowing at 82.80m. All three are presently far below the danger level with the Ganga flowing 1.53 m and 2.55 m at Phaphamau and Chhatnag respectively while the Yamuna was 1.93 m below the danger level at Naini at 4pm, they added.
Much to the delight of the people, water level in both the rivers is receding at a pace of 7cm every hour.
Flood water has started receding in several areas of the city including Chota Baghara, Bara Baghara, Bakshi Khurd, Sadiabad, Shivkuti, Guas Nagar, Salori, Karelabagh, Daraganj, Nagvasuki temple area, Harshvardhan Nagar etc.
The downward trend of the flood water comes as good news for the residents of the affected localities and for the district administration alike as many of the localities, which where earlier approachable only by boats are now accessible.
There is a dip in the number of people taking shelter in flood relief camps set up by the district administration. Till Wednesday evening, there were 7345 people in 21 relief camps which dipped to 5626 people on Thursday evening—a reduction of 1719 people.
As the flood water recedes, piles of garbage, silt, thick rotten vegetation, filth, sewage is seen on roads, bylanes and the houses as well as shops.
The district administration has kick-started a major operation to clean up the area it is also appealing to locals to first inspect the condition of their houses before bringing back their families.
“Now that the flood water is receding fast, people staying in relief camps too have started returning to their houses. District magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, myself and many other officials inspected the cleaning drive being carried out in Rajapur locality where 20 teams of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) are working day and night along with similar teams of PMC which are also rendering their services in other flood affected areas”, said ADM (Finance and Revenue), Jagdamba Singh who is district nodal officer in charge of all affairs related to natural disasters.
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported. According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot.
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
Now, confidential audit to identify cause of maternal deaths in UP
LUCKNOW In a first of its kind exercise in UP, the family welfare directorate has decided to start a confidential audit of maternal deaths taking place in the state to ascertain the cause of death of women during pregnancy and childbirth. UP's maternal death rate is 167 per 1,00,000 live births, according to the sample registration system for 2017-19. Sometimes, because of this information, small mistakes are ignored, opined health experts.
