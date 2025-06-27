Gas blowout at ONGC well in Assam successfully capped after 16 days: Puri

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) successfully capped the gas blowout at its crude oil well in Assam’s Sivasagar district after 16 days of gas leakage, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. Around 350 families were evacuated from the neighbouring areas as a safety measure. (File photo)

The well, located in the Rudrasagar oil field at Bhatiapar–Barichuk, has been leaking natural gas uncontrollably since June 12. A special crisis management team from the United States was flown in last week to assist in the operation.

The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Puri announced that the blowout was brought under control at 11:15am.

“ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS-147A at 1115 hours today. This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within the shortest possible time following all the best practices,” he posted on X.

Also Read: Assam gas leak: PCB serves show-cause notice to ONGC for unauthorised operations

Puri also praised ONGC’s crisis management team and international well control experts.

“The operation was executed safely, without any injury, casualty or fire, testifying to the competency of the crisis management team,” he added.

The blowout, which began on June 12, led to the evacuation of more than 350 families from the surrounding area due to safety concerns. The Assam government had set up relief camps and sought central assistance after the situation escalated.

A team of international experts from US-based well control firm Cudd Pressure Control was brought in to assist ONGC engineers in capping the well. Specialised equipment and an extra-long boom crane were mobilized from Guwahati to remove heavy tubing from the rig and prepare for the final sealing operation.

Earlier this week, ONGC said pressure levels at the site had stabilised and that residents beyond a 500-metre radius could safely return to their homes.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked those involved in the operation.

“Thank you Hon’ble Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for your exceptional leadership and persistence in sealing the gas leak at #RDS147A, Sivasagar, which had been a great cause of concern for all of us. We also acknowledge the tireless efforts put in by the ONGC team and members of our State administration,” Sarma said on X.

“My deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of Sivasagar, especially those residing in the affected areas, for displaying extraordinary levels of perseverance and extending unstinted cooperation with all concerned agencies over the last two weeks”, he added.