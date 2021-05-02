Gas leak: 5 hurt in 2 incidents in Thane

Two different incidents of gas leakage were reported in the city on Saturday.

In the first incident, a family of five from Badlapur suffered injuries after a cylinder exploded in their home in Rameshwadi.

The fire brigade officer of Badlapur, said, “The family had called a private mechanic to fix the leakage. However, a lot of gas had already leaked. While repairing, when the mechanic tried to start the gas it blasted. The three adults have sustained serious injuries and two children have sustained minor injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”

While in another incident, leakage of two sulfur dioxide cylinders was reported at Chikanipada in Bhiwandi. The fire brigade and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team resolved the issue and no one was injured in the incident.

RDMC officer, Santosh Kadam said, “There were 16 cylinders containing sulphur dioxide kept in an open area in Chiknipada area of Khuni village. We reached the spot and took immediate action.”

The fire brigade team has sent notices to the companies in the area for negligence.