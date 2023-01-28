Gauhati HC advocate escorted out of court for wearing jeans

The Gauhati high court on Friday asked police to ‘decourt’ a senior advocate from the hearing after he came to the court wearing jeans.

Senior attorney B.K Mahajan was escorted out of the Gauhati court by the police following an order issued by justice Kalyan Rai Surana.

“Matter stands adjourned today as Mr B.K Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pants. Therefore, the court had to call for the police personnel to ‘decourt’ him outside the high court campus,” the order read.

The HC also mentioned that the matter should be noticed by the bar council, Chief Justice and registrar general.

“Let this order be brought to the notice of the Honourable Chief Justice as well as to the learned registrar general. The matter is also brought to the notice of the bar council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh,” the order further read.

According to some reports, Mahajan used to wear jeans at the court in the past as well, but it was only brought to notice on Friday. Other advocates refused to make any comment on this issue.