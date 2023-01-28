Home / Cities / Others / Gauhati HC advocate escorted out of court for wearing jeans

Gauhati HC advocate escorted out of court for wearing jeans

others
Published on Jan 28, 2023 07:31 PM IST

Senior attorney B.K Mahajan was escorted out of the Gauhati court by the police following an order issued by justice Kalyan Rai Surana

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

The Gauhati high court on Friday asked police to ‘decourt’ a senior advocate from the hearing after he came to the court wearing jeans.

Senior attorney B.K Mahajan was escorted out of the Gauhati court by the police following an order issued by justice Kalyan Rai Surana.

“Matter stands adjourned today as Mr B.K Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pants. Therefore, the court had to call for the police personnel to ‘decourt’ him outside the high court campus,” the order read.

Also Read: ‘Probe underway’: Gauhati HC disposes PIL on alleged fake encounters in Assam

The HC also mentioned that the matter should be noticed by the bar council, Chief Justice and registrar general.

“Let this order be brought to the notice of the Honourable Chief Justice as well as to the learned registrar general. The matter is also brought to the notice of the bar council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh,” the order further read.

According to some reports, Mahajan used to wear jeans at the court in the past as well, but it was only brought to notice on Friday. Other advocates refused to make any comment on this issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out