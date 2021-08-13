Home / Cities / Others / Gaya boy’s body arrives from China after two weeks
Gaya boy's body arrives from China after two weeks

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST

PATNA

The body of 20-year-old Aman Nagsen, who was allegedly killed on July 29 at Tianjin City of China, reached Gaya via Patna on Friday, 14 days after his death, due to administrative formalities in China.

Nagsen’s uncle Ram Kishore Paswan, a BJP activist, said cremation would be held on Saturday at his native village at Paraiya.

Nagsen was a student of Business Administration in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

Currently, there are no direct flights between India and China and the university made the arrangements through a third country, Nagsen’s family members said.

Aman’s family received the news of his death on the midnight of July 29-30 and since then, they were making efforts to get his body flown back to India.

Uday Paswan, father of the deceased, told HT that his son left India on September 26, 2019, on his own after doing his class 10 from Central School, Gaya and intermediate from International School, Delhi. He was the lone Indian there.

