German parliamentary delegation visits solar-agri farm at DEI

Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The delegation reached the dairy campus of the DEI and inspected the solar-agriculture farm which sets an example of new concept for the integration of solar energy into agriculture.

German parliamentary delegation at DEI in Agra. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A 12-member German parliamentary delegation visited Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI), a deemed university in Agra on Sunday.

The delegation reached the dairy campus of the DEI and inspected the solar-agriculture farm which sets an example of new concept for the integration of solar energy into agriculture.

“The delegation took interest in the community-based model of agriculture, healthcare habitat and sustainable development initiatives implemented at Dayalbagh and viewed the exhibition organised by the institute,” said Prof JK Verma, DEI spokesperson. The exhibition had products made through skill development.

The delegation also viewed solar plants established at the agriculture field in Dayalbagh. Around 200 Kilowatt of electricity is being generated by laying such solar panel in the area of 1.5 acres.

The delegation included Prof Helge Braun, MP, chairman of the budget committee in Germany, and representatives of the German parliament like Bettina Hagedorn, Christian Hasse, Sebastian Schafer, Peter Boehringer, informed Verma.

Other members of the delegation were Christian Majewski, head of secretariat of the committee, Julie Reviere, country director India of German Development Cooperation Agency, Tobias Winter, director of Indo-German Energy Forum, Steffen Koch, head of Economics and Globalisation at the German Embassy in Delhi, Anya Malhotra, interpreter and Neeti Kumar.

