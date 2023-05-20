U.P. amends motor vehicle rules: Now, get fitness certification for your vehicle anywhere in state

LUCKNOW Now, vehicle owners can get their vehicle tested and get fitness certificate for the same anywhere in the state regardless of the place where the vehicle was registered. The Uttar Pradesh government has amended the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998, in this regard to give the facility to all the vehicle owners of the state. Vehicle owners can get their vehicle tested and get fitness certificate for the same anywhere in the state regardless of the place where the vehicle was registered. (HT Photo)

“A notification in this regard has been issued by the government,” a government spokesman said here on Saturday. The previous method mandated that vehicle owners obtain a fitness certificate for their vehicles only in the same district where their vehicles were first registered. As per the notification, an application can be made for the fitness test of the vehicle in any district of the state. If the vehicle is being operated in any other state, the prescribed authority will be the registering authority or the automatic testing center of the nearest district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Besides, if the test is conducted in a district other than the district of registration, the inspecting officer or the authorised test centre has to upload its report on the portal of the transport department on the same day or on the next working day. If the vehicle is found by the inspecting officer to be in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the Rules, a fitness certificate will be issued by the registering authority within 15 days,” says the notification.

However, the next certificate after this will be obtained from an authorised testing centre where the vehicle is registered. In the earlier system, the prescribed authority used to be the registering authority. The application for issue of fitness certificate had to be placed before the same registering authority or authorised testing centre under whose jurisdiction the vehicle falls.

As per the amended rules, when a vehicle is presented for inspection, the registering authority or the authorised testing centre will accept a certificate of the vehicle being in good condition. The vehicle owner can present the vehicle along with the testing fee to the registering authority or the authorised testing centre within 60 days from the date of expiry of the fitness certificate. However, if the vehicle fails the test, the owner of the vehicle can apply for the test again by paying the prescribed fee for re-testing.

