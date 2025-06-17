Ggm admin identifies 111 key flood-prone locations

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has chalked out an action plan to tackle potential flooding across the city in the run-up to the monsoon season. District commissioner Ajay Kumar has deputed 14 senior officers to oversee drainage management at 111 critical spots known for waterlogging, officials, familiar with the matter, said. Clouds gather in the sky bringing respite from the summer heat in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

The deputy commissioner has instructed the officers deployed to conduct field inspections of their respective areas and work in coordination with agencies such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, the police and the electricity department. The officers have been told to ensure functional pump sets, staff deployment at vulnerable sites and availability of fuel. They have been asked to ensure that rainwater is drained out within 30 to 60 minutes of rainfall, the officials added.

“This is a proactive measure to ensure Gurugram residents don’t suffer. The aim is to ensure minimal to no waterlogging by maintaining real-time readiness,” Kumar said. He directed the officials to make necessary preparations and ensure coordination among all departments.

To monitor this initiative, ADC Vatsal Vashishth has been appointed as the nodal officer. All appointed officers are required to update Vashishth with details of inspection visits, interventions made and infrastructure readiness, said officials.

The deployment spans across all major vulnerable points in the city—key intersections, underpasses, arterial roads, and densely populated residential pockets.

With flood-prone locations stretching from the Dwarka Expressway to the Golf Course Road and Manesar to MG Road, the civic body’s plan is designed to plug infrastructural gaps in real-time.

Civic officials have been instructed to ensure that previous drainage improvement work and stormwater disposal systems are monitored and strengthened where needed. From under-construction flyovers to culverts with blocked outflows, each location has been mapped for targeted response.

With public ire mounting over perennial waterlogging, the administration’s move comes as much-needed reassurance. As part of the plan, the officers must remain on alert throughout the monsoon season and ensure swift deployment of staff for desilting, dewatering, and emergency repair operations.

By pre-emptively deploying senior officers and defining responsibilities down to individual intersections and underpasses, Gurugram is hoping to avoid the chaos caused by waterlogging in the past few years.