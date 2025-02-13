Ggm civic polls: BJP, Congress throw their weight behind nominees

Gurugram: With the municipal elections in Gurugram round the corner, political parties have intensified their efforts to back candidates contesting for the posts of councillors. Senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and independent groups have ramped up campaigning-- holding rallies, meetings and carrying out door-to-door interactions to mobilise voter support. Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh with BJP members in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The municipal elections in Haryana will be held on March 2, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 12.

The polls will cover two municipal corporations in Gurugram district – the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) -- along with five other civic bodies across the state.

As political parties finalise their lists of candidates, a major challenge for several aspirants is securing an official party symbol, since many are still in discussions with the senior leadership of various parties. While some candidates have already received a nod, others are navigating internal party rivalries to get an official party symbol. Many independent candidates are also seeking endorsement from political parties to enhance their chances in the civic polls.

Both BJP and Congress have prepared a panel of three candidates for both the municipal corporations and are expected to declare the same on February 13.

Senior Congress leader Capt. Ajay Yadav said that the party’s final candidate list will be released within the next two days. He emphasised that once the candidates are officially declared, Congress leaders will support them and play an active role in their campaigns. “We are making sure that our candidates are well-prepared and capable of representing the people effectively. The municipal elections are crucial, and we will ensure that our councillor candidates are provided with every possible resource to strengthen their campaigns,” he said.

Vardhan Yadav, Congress leader from the Badshahpur assembly constituency, confirmed that the party is committed to officially fielding councillor candidates under its symbol for the first time. He explained that giving candidates the party symbol will help consolidate votes and establish Congress as a formidable opposition in the municipal corporation. “It is essential to keep our vote share intact. We cannot afford to let independent candidates dilute our presence in these elections,” he said.

Yadav also highlighted the key issues that Congress will address in the upcoming elections. “Sanitation, poor road conditions, electricity supply, traffic congestion, and public safety will be our primary focus. The party symbol will not be given to just anyone willing to contest—we are looking for individuals who align with the values of Congress and have consistently contributed to their communities.”

BJP’s selection criteria

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh reaffirmed that the BJP is carefully selecting its candidates based on merit, past performance, and their contribution to the party. “Each candidate will be chosen based on their track record, public reputation, and social conduct. We are meticulously scanning their past work, evaluating how effectively they have represented their wards, and assessing their contributions to the party in previous elections,” he said.

“We are not just looking for candidates who wish to contest an election. We want leaders who have been actively involved in their communities, solving problems, and supporting the party’s initiatives. Those who have built trust with the public will naturally have an advantage in the selection process,” he added.

Singh further pointed out that the BJP’s recent victory in the Delhi municipal elections will play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiment in Gurugram. “The people of Delhi have shown trust in the BJP’s governance model, and we believe this momentum will carry forward in Gurugram as well,” he said.

In previous municipal elections, councillors often had political affiliations but contested as independents without official party symbols. However, this year, both BJP and Congress have confirmed that their mayoral candidates for Gurugram and Manesar will contest under party symbols.