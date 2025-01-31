Ggm: Illegal deaddiction centre busted; 2 arrested

Gurugram: A joint team of the chief minister’s flying squad and health department officials busted an illegal deaddiction centre in Sector 42, Gurugram, being run from a residential building by a quack impersonating doctor, officers said on Friday, adding that they have arrested two of the four suspects. Two people have been arrested by the Gurugram Police for running an illegal deaddiction centre. (HT PHOTO)

It was being run devoid of any license either from the health department or social welfare department and raided on Thursday evening, said investigators.

A 24-year-old resident of Sushant Lok-I, admitted at the centre, was also rescued and handed over to his family. He was unwell and his family members had actually approached an ambulance. But the driver took him to the centre allegedly in lieu of ₹8,000 from that its officials by misguiding the family members, they said.

Police arrested the centre’s manager Saksham, and Shiv Shankar Yadav, a supporting staff. The driver is at large, said PRO Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police. “A woman, Pranita Singha, was running the centre for several months. She was absent during the raid and attempts are on to arrest her,” Kumar said.

“Drug and liquor addicts were also treated there despite the centre having no facility, nor any experts for such cases. The rescued patient was also brought in for drug-addiction,” Kumar said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain how many were treated at the centre.

On the complaint of deputy civil surgeon Dr Keshav Sharma, an FIR was lodged against the three suspects under relevant sections of the BNS, and The Mental Healthcare Act at Sushant Lok police station on Thursday night.