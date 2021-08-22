GGN Khalsa College, Ludhiana organises seminar on books penned by city teenagers

Pondering over an idea, creating a thread of words and then jotting it down on a piece of paper is all one needs to reach anywhere, anytime in the world during this pandemic, said deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma at a seminar organised on Saturday at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College here.

Organised by the post graduate department of English under the aegis of Gujranwala Khalsa Education Council, the event was in appreciation of young minds Sukhmani Brar, Pratibha Sharma, Baruni Arora, Sehajal Sharma and Oshin Sangha for penning down poetry volumes titled Lost in the Night Sky, Summer Enigma, Your Soulmate is You and Just Keep Going.

Dr Sushmimdarjeet Kaur, Associate Professor and Head, P. G. Department of English, recited beautiful and soulful lines from the poetry created by the teenagers.

Dr SP Singh, president of Gujranwala Khalsa Education Council and former V-C, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, appreciated the endeavours of the department for organising an event to provide a platform to the young and talented minds to show their talent.

The event progressed with an observation of the books by Dr. Hargunjot Kaur, Associate Professor, PG department of English by delineating on the matured writing of all the writers. Talking about the book ‘Summer Enigma’, by Pratibha Sharma and Baruni Arora, she explained that it’s a story about four teenagers who take the reader on a virtual journey where a murder takes place and these teenagers solved the mystery.

Sehajal Sharma’s book Your Soulmate is You talks about the awareness of identity and her poems end with an evolution of the poets.

The book Lost in the Night Sky by Sukhmani Brar is an observation of people, their lives and the things that surround. Complete surrender to love is needed to realise the dreams, the book says.

Oshin Sangha’s book Just Keep Going has deep emotive meanings, usage of metaphors, faith and constructive lifestyle.

Professor Tajinder Kaur, head of the department of English, Ramgarhia College, Ludhiana, also analysed the books stating that the children had emerged stronger from the era of pandemic. She said that the books had emerged from a mature minds.