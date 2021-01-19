Ghaziabad Development Authority reinvites EOI for ‘urban passenger ropeway’ project

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday said that it has reinvited the expression of interest (EOI) for the ‘urban passenger ropeway’ project as the initial bids had some “technical issues”. The authority in December last year had floated an EOI for preparation of techno-feasibility study and a detailed project report for the project which will provide better short-distance mode of commute and also serve as feeders for the metro system in the city.

The authority, in its EOI, had specified three routes – New Bus Adda to Ghaziabad railway station, Mohan Nagar to Vaishali, and Electronic City to Vaishali – for the ropeway project.

GDA officials said they are focussing to connect the New Bus Adda metro station to the Ghaziabad railway station as it is one of the most congested stretches in the city. “Two proposals had come for the EOI, but there were some technical issues. We have now refloated the EOI. We intend to connect the New Bus Adda metro station to the Ghaziabad railway station as commuters often face traffic issues after de-boarding metro. The per kilometre cost of the ropeway is estimated about ₹70-80 crore and will be much lower than the per kilometre cost of extending the metro,” said Ashish Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect and town planner.

The New Bus Adda metro station area is also proposed to be a multi-modal transport hub as one of the stations of the Regional Rapid Transit System is also proposed nearby and will be connected to the metro train system.

The officials said that the proposed project will involve 30% of funds each from the Centre and the state government, while the local agencies will share the remaining 40% of its cost.

Once the DPR gets prepared after selection of an agency, the authority will send it to the state government for final approval. The project is being envisaged as the UP chief minister had told the officials during a video conference in December to find out alternate modes of local commute.