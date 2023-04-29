JEE MAIN result 2023: Ghaziabad boy scores a perfect 100, credits success to teachers & time management

LUCKNOW As they say ‘the road to success is no bed of roses’ and Ghaziabad-resident Malay Kedia sidestepped several thorns on the way to succeed beyond expectations. He secured an All India Rank 4 in the JEE Main examination, scoring a perfect 100 NTA score. He didn’t lose even a single mark in his Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics exams and got 300 out of 300. No magic, only hard work and practice behind my success, says Malay Kedia. (HT Photo)

But the journey to glory was somewhat tumultuous. First, he was sent to Kota to prepare for the entrance exam. “I reached Kota in the first week of March 2020. Not long after, the government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Living in Kota alone was a bad experience, especially during the lockdown. I came back to Ghaziabad after a few weeks when the state government evacuated those trapped in Kota,” said the 17-year-old recalling what he describes as the horrifying experience of Kota.

He added, “I never went back to Kota even after the restriction was lifted despite pressure from my parents who thought Kota is a must to qualify for JEE Main or Advanced. I was able to convince them that I can secure a good rank while staying in Uttar Pradesh. Thankfully, I got guidance from good teachers could prepare for JEE Main exam while staying home.”

Now, Malay wants to pursue an engineering degree in Computer Science from IIT Mumbai after cracking the JEE Advanced exam on June 4. A student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School Ghaziabad, Malay was confident that he would score a perfect 100 after writing the exam.

He said, “Self-study is important but coaching prepares you for time management. Regular mock test helps in completing the paper on time. I divided equal time for all three subjects. No magic, only hard work and practice,” he said. Talking about his strategy, he said, “My Chemistry was relatively weak, so I devoted more time to the subject and less to Physics and Mathematics. A day before the exam, my parents snatched my book and told me to take some time off. I kept it simple.”

Malay says it is no big deal to strike a balance between the board exam and JEE Mains. Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry are the same for both. He opted for English and Graphics and studied them during pre-board vacation. Malay also participated in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana and got an AIR 6 rank in Class 11. He also participated in the International Olympiad in Astrology and Astrophysics in August and got a silver medal.

His father Bhaskar Kedia works in the private sector and mother Shweta Kedia is a home tutor. On his feat, director principal of Seth Anandram Jaipuria, Ghaziabad, Shalini Nambiar, said, “I’m super proud of Malay. He has studied here since Class 1. He is a bright kid and I extend my heartiest congratulations to him for this stupendous success. We hope that he will come out with flying colours in JEE advanced as well.” She added, “Malay is clear about his goals. A lot of credit goes to the teachers who worked with him in his foundational years and to his parents for imbibing the right values.”