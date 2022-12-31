GIS 2023: ‘Barabanki model’ to be implemented across U.P, says CM

LUCKNOW The Barabanki model of attracting investment will be implemented across the state to encourage investors at the district-level ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023, which is proposed to be held in February. On December 19, Barabanki received investment proposal of ₹867.2 crore at the investors’ summit organised at the local level. After the success of the investors’ summit in Barabanki, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to organise more such meetings with investors at the local level in all districts.

According to Avinash Kumar, district magistrate of Barabanki, the industries department has received proposals from 53 firms for investment in the district so far. Out of this, 50 MoUs were signed during the summit, he added. To monitor execution of these projects, the Barabanki administration has constituted a help desk under Shivani Singh, deputy commissioner of the industries department. Besides, assistant commissioner of the industries department, Alok Singh, has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with other departments for execution of the projects. Further, a WhatsApp group has also been created for better coordination between departments.

In addition, a committee has been formed under the district magistrate to conduct survey to make land available to investors at concessional rates. Also, investors have also been asked to inform the department if they have information about availability 50 to 70 bighas of land so that the investment proposal can be implemented at the earliest. Meanwhile, the district magistrate has also asked investors to complete all necessary paper work so that land could be made available to them at the earliest.