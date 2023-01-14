GIS will be historic, state receiving overwhelming response: CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR Expressing his confidence over the success of the proposed Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from industrialists. The CM added that proposed large-scale investments would generate several job opportunities for the youth of the state.

CM Yogi said that MPs and MLAs should become the brand ambassador for their constituency and make efforts to attract more investors by holding district-level investor summits and roadshows in collaboration with government agencies. The CM also asked local representatives to submit their development proposals while adding that projects should focus on the aspirations of people and pave the way for resolving local and regional problems.

On the second day of his four-day visit, the U.P. CM also discussed the progress of development projects with legislators from Kushinagar, Maharajganj, and Deoria districts. He said that under the guidance and motivation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gorakhpur division has developed a new and improved identity with AIIMS, BRD Medical College, super specialty hospitals, Kushinagar International airport, and AYUSH University. He did not forget to mention the ongoing construction of medical colleges in Kushinagar, Deoria, and Maharajganj.

Further, the CM instructed MPs and MLAs to help people suffering from cold weather. He also asked them to assist farmers in protecting their cattle. “By combining trade with technology and tourism, PM Modi has paved the way for speedy economic development and with improved law and order, our country has become the favourite destination for investment,” the CM said.